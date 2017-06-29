Aberdeen Board Approves Rezoning for Thomas Tire
A site plan for a proposed new Thomas Tire and Automotive facility off U.S. 1 is getting mixed reviews. The building's design, highway location and primary access point were praised by nearby neighbors during a public hearing on Monday, but the traffic circulation plan that includes a secondary access point on Poplar Street fell flat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Justice (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Taken
|39
|Masterbrand brand
|Jun 23
|Curious princess
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May '17
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May '17
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC