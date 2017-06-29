Aberdeen Board Approves Rezoning for ...

Aberdeen Board Approves Rezoning for Thomas Tire

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Pilot

A site plan for a proposed new Thomas Tire and Automotive facility off U.S. 1 is getting mixed reviews. The building's design, highway location and primary access point were praised by nearby neighbors during a public hearing on Monday, but the traffic circulation plan that includes a secondary access point on Poplar Street fell flat.

