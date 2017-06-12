A3 schedules hike for June 25

Tuesday Jun 6

As a first for A3, this will be a point-to-point hike with a start at one trailhead and the finish at another - starting at the Robbins Branch Trailhead and finish at the Thornburg Farm Trailhead. This hike will again highlight the beauty and history of the county.

