a Finding Dorya schedule changes

The City of Asheboro will present the animated film, "Finding Dory," on Thursday, June 22, at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Matinee shows are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Kids Summer Movies is a weekly program of the Sunset Theatre during summer vacation, taking place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 17. Due to a scheduling conflict at the theater, the normal 7 p.m. showing has been cancelled for the June 22 presentation only.

