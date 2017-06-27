a Finding Dorya schedule changes
The City of Asheboro will present the animated film, "Finding Dory," on Thursday, June 22, at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Matinee shows are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Kids Summer Movies is a weekly program of the Sunset Theatre during summer vacation, taking place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 17. Due to a scheduling conflict at the theater, the normal 7 p.m. showing has been cancelled for the June 22 presentation only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Justice (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Taken
|39
|Masterbrand brand
|Jun 23
|Curious princess
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May '17
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC