a False factsa focus of talk
Many family researchers create "false facts" by failing to cite their sources. Join librarian and genealogist Ann Palmer for a primer on documenting discoveries at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Palmer will focus on citing media such as the internet, books, magazines, newspapers, Bibles, interviews and cemeteries, as well as hand-written information on scraps of paper, to document your research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding old friend
|Mon
|Need my friend
|1
|Derick Anthony McQueen (Apr '12)
|Jun 30
|Realman21
|2
|Jake Justice (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Taken
|39
|Masterbrand brand
|Jun 23
|Curious princess
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May '17
|1tiger
|72
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC