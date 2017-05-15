Trinity man in critical condition aft...

Trinity man in critical condition after assault

On May 14, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to 1767 Summey Town Road for a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon. According to a press release by the Sheriff's Office, the homeowner, Robert Steve Russell, was located with multiple stab wounds to the torso and one to throat area.

