Trinity man in critical condition after assault
On May 14, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to 1767 Summey Town Road for a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon. According to a press release by the Sheriff's Office, the homeowner, Robert Steve Russell, was located with multiple stab wounds to the torso and one to throat area.
