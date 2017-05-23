Thickety Creek returns to Sunset
The City of Asheboro, in association with Friday Night Bluegrass, will present Thickety Creek in concert at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Friday Night Bluegrass is a monthly program of the Sunset Theatre that presents local as well as regional bluegrass talent on the third Friday of every month. Thickety Creek is a local bluegrass and gospel bluegrass band that has been picking together for about five years.
