Thickety Creek returns to Sunset

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Courier-Tribune

The City of Asheboro, in association with Friday Night Bluegrass, will present Thickety Creek in concert at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Friday Night Bluegrass is a monthly program of the Sunset Theatre that presents local as well as regional bluegrass talent on the third Friday of every month. Thickety Creek is a local bluegrass and gospel bluegrass band that has been picking together for about five years.

