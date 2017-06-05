Swimming pools open Memorial Day weekend

Friday May 26 Read more: Courier-Tribune

The City of Asheboro swimming pools will be open Memorial Day weekend, from 1-6 p.m., Saturday through Monday. After that, they will be open only on weekends until Monday, June 12, and will then open daily Monday-Sunday until Sunday, Aug. 13. Memorial Pool is located at 321 Lanier Ave., Asheboro.

