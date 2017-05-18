Summer concerts brings crowd to downtown
Time to dust off your shagging moves and get ready for the next Asheboro Summer Concert, which will feature The Legacy with Sound Express. For the last 12 years, these free concerts have been a big attraction to local residents and visitors alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May 12
|Unknown
|5
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr 30
|Burlington
|13
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC