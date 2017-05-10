Student LIFT application deadline May 12
Student Leadership Information For Tomorrow is a program of the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce. The program offers 26 rising sophomores and juniors who reside in Randolph County the opportunity to learn more about the area and gain valuable leadership skills.
