Strawberry Day Saturday at Asheboro Downtown Farmersa Market
The Asheboro Downtown Farmers' Market, 134 S. Church St., will be celebrating Strawberry Day Saturday, which will include free samples of strawberry ice cream from 9 a.m.-noon or while supplies last. The Asheboro Downtown Farmers' Market is open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. from May-October.
