Stovall, East among those honored at RCC Academic Honors Ceremony

Kirsten Stovall of Liberty, an Associate in Arts-College Transfer student, was honored as Randolph Community College's 2017 Academic Excellence Award winner by Dr. Robert S. Shackleford, RCC president, at the college's eighth annual Student Academic Honors Awards Ceremony on April 20 at Oakhurst Baptist Church. S Stovall was one of 58 students from each community college in North Carolina who were recognized in April for academic excellence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.