Storm damage Updated at

Crews from Spectrum work to repair a fiber optic cable that was broken after a tree fell across N.C. 47 near N.C. 49 west of Asheboro Friday, closing the road until power could be restored. Early morning storms swept through Randolph County, causing several downed trees and scattered power outages.
