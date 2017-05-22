Rhinoleap broadens local theater, education Updated at
A nonprofit production company two years in the making will launch its first two-week student workshop ahead of its professional production of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of "The Three Musketeers," based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas. Rhinoleap Productions is the brainchild of Tom Osteen, a 30-year resident of Asheboro and retired orthopedic surgeon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May 12
|Unknown
|5
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr 30
|Burlington
|13
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC