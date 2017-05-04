RCSAA plans trip to museum in Raleigh...

RCSAA plans trip to museum in Raleigh on June 8

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Randolph County Senior Adults Association has scheduled a trip to the North Carolina Museums of History and Natural Sciences and the farmers market in Raleigh on Thursday, June 8. Time of departure is 7:30 a.m. from Memorial Park on Lanier Street in Asheboro. Approximate time of arrival back to Asheboro is 6 p.m. The cost is $65 per person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Apr 30 Burlington 13
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Apr 29 luci 34
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13) Apr 11 Efraim Shultz The... 2
Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run Apr '17 RGS 1
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Mar '17 Tad Rogers 18
I still love you (Jul '15) Mar '17 Tad Rogers 3
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC