RCSAA plans trip to museum in Raleigh on June 8
Randolph County Senior Adults Association has scheduled a trip to the North Carolina Museums of History and Natural Sciences and the farmers market in Raleigh on Thursday, June 8. Time of departure is 7:30 a.m. from Memorial Park on Lanier Street in Asheboro. Approximate time of arrival back to Asheboro is 6 p.m. The cost is $65 per person.
