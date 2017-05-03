RCC notary public, ServSafe classes begin soon

Randolph County residents will have several opportunities to study to become a notary public in the next few months through Randolph Community College's Workforce Development and Continuing Education Division. The "Notary Public Education" course will be offered as a one-day course from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the Asheboro campus on the following Saturdays: June 3 and July 15. The course will be offered as a two-day course at the Archdale Center from 6-9:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, June 5 and June 7, and at the Randleman Center from 6-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 8 and Aug. 10. The purpose of a notary is to prevent fraud and forgery.

