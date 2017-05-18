RCC holds College and Career Readiness graduation Updated at
Waymon Martin, Randolph Community College Business Administration department head, who is retiring June 1, gave the graduation address, and Amber Mashburn was the student speaker at RCC's College and Career Readiness graduation held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center auditorium on the Asheboro campus. Eight students participated in Thursday's ceremony out of 29 High School Equivalency graduates and one Adult High School Diploma graduate who were eligible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|Thu
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May 12
|Unknown
|5
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr 30
|Burlington
|13
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC