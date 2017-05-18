RCC holds College and Career Readiness graduation Updated at

Waymon Martin, Randolph Community College Business Administration department head, who is retiring June 1, gave the graduation address, and Amber Mashburn was the student speaker at RCC's College and Career Readiness graduation held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center auditorium on the Asheboro campus. Eight students participated in Thursday's ceremony out of 29 High School Equivalency graduates and one Adult High School Diploma graduate who were eligible.

