RCC board OKs early college deal with Uwharrie Charter Academy

During their bi-monthly meeting held May 18 in the Martha Luck Comer Conference Center on the Asheboro campus, Randolph Community College's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposal to partner with Uwharrie Charter Academy to offer an early college high school experience for their students. RCC President Robert Shackleford explained the agreement will close the loop so that RCC is offering an early college high school opportunity for every student in Randolph County.

