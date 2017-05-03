RAG hosts Johnston exhibition

The Randolph Arts Guild is set to feature the first solo gallery exhibition of potter Kate Johnston in the Sara Smith Self Gallery, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, during May. An opening reception will be held Tuesday, May 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. A Lunch and Learn is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30. The exhibition will be on display until Saturday, June 3. Johnston opened her pottery studio in Seagrove in 2010.

