Play Daze at Lindley Park Elementary Saturday
Lindley Park Elementary School, 312 Cliff Road, Asheboro, will have its Play Daze event on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-noon. The public is welcome to come for free family fun and fellowship.
