Painting on bisque pottery class June 17 for ages 15-up

Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, will host a class on painting on bisque pottery on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 15 and up. Learn a new technique for pottery by painting an image onto a tile.

