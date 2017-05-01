Our Past: March against drugs, 1992 Updated at
More than 100 members of the east Asheboro community held a march against drugs 25 years ago today in conjunction with the annual May Day festival sponsored by the East Side Improvement Association . 'We want to protect our kids,' said resident Helen Gaines.
