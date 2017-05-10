Lunch and Learn with Kate Johnston Posted at
The Randolph Arts Guild will host a Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, May 30, with Kate Johnston, the May featured artist in the Sara Smith Self Gallery, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. The event will take place from noon-1 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
