Love at first sight Updated at

Love at first sight Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

At 4:23 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, Alexander Charles "Charlie" LaPrade helped his mother, Lynn, attain her most important pregnancy goal, which was to get him here alive. Charlie was born via C-section at Forsyth Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May 18 Jimmy 1
Negative people May 16 John 1
Sweet fun May 13 Hobbyist 1
News Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09) May 12 Unknown 5
News Rallies against KKK find support May 8 peggy sue 1
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Apr 30 Burlington 13
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Apr 29 luci 34
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Randolph County was issued at May 24 at 3:45PM EDT

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC