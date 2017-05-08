Kiwanis Club awards scholarships Updated at
The Kiwanis Club of Asheboro held its annual scholarship and senior recognition banquet on May 2 at Pinewood Country Club. Dr. Stephen Gainey, superintendent of the Randolph County School System, addressed the top five graduating seniors from each of the Randolph County high schools, Asheboro High School and Uwharrie Charter Academy.
