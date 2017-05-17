KidzTopia Updated at

The Courier-Tribune will hold its first-ever KidzTopia in conjunction with the latest edition of Kidsboro, a magazine just for kids published by the newspaper. The event will take place at the Randolph-Asheboro YMCA, N.C. 42 N., Asheboro, on Saturday, May 20, from 7 a.m.-noon.

