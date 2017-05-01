K-9s visit Criminal Justice students Updated at

Randolph County Sheriff's deputies brought a couple of their K-9 unit dogs to Randolph Community College's Asheboro campus on April 27 for a demonstration for RCC's Criminal Justice Technology students. Cpl. David Baker, the handler for an 8-year-old chocolate lab named Sadie Mae, and Deputy Randall Purvis, the handler for a 3-year-old bloodhound named Dan, demonstrated both drug and people searches for the students.

