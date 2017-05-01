K-9s visit Criminal Justice students Updated at
Randolph County Sheriff's deputies brought a couple of their K-9 unit dogs to Randolph Community College's Asheboro campus on April 27 for a demonstration for RCC's Criminal Justice Technology students. Cpl. David Baker, the handler for an 8-year-old chocolate lab named Sadie Mae, and Deputy Randall Purvis, the handler for a 3-year-old bloodhound named Dan, demonstrated both drug and people searches for the students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Sun
|Burlington
|13
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 11
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr 2
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|Tad Rogers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC