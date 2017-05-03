Hamrick to hold concert at First Presbyterian Posted at

Hamrick to hold concert at First Pres...

Hamrick to hold concert at First Presbyterian

1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

On Sunday, May 7, First Presbyterian Church of Asheboro will play host to a community concert with headliner and hometown son, Philip Hamrick. Hamrick will return to town along with his wife Rachel who also performs with him.

Asheboro, NC

