Grave restoration
Sons of Confederate Veterans, First Farthest Last Camp 1966 of Randolph County, performed a grave restoration project for Private Robert Thompson of the 22nd N.C. regiment at the Asheboro city cemetery on April 15. Pictured, from left, are Chaplain Tommy Robertson, member Matthew Needham, CIO Travis Jester and Commander Dwayne Roberts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rallies against KKK find support
|22 hr
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr 30
|Burlington
|13
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 11
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr '17
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|Tad Rogers
|18
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC