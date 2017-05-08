Sons of Confederate Veterans, First Farthest Last Camp 1966 of Randolph County, performed a grave restoration project for Private Robert Thompson of the 22nd N.C. regiment at the Asheboro city cemetery on April 15. Pictured, from left, are Chaplain Tommy Robertson, member Matthew Needham, CIO Travis Jester and Commander Dwayne Roberts.

