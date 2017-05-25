Free throat cancer screening June 20

Free throat cancer screening June 20

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancers, commonly referred to as throat cancers, often develop because of prolonged alcohol or tobacco use, a poor diet, HPV, a weakened immune system, heartburn, genetic syndromes and/or work hazards. On Tuesday, June 20, a free throat cancer screening will be conducted from 2-5 p.m. at Randolph Health Ear, Nose & Throat, 124 N. Park St., Asheboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May 18 Jimmy 1
Negative people May 16 John 1
Sweet fun May 13 Hobbyist 1
News Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09) May 12 Unknown 5
News Rallies against KKK find support May 8 peggy sue 1
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Apr 30 Burlington 13
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Apr 29 luci 34
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC