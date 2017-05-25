Free throat cancer screening June 20
Laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancers, commonly referred to as throat cancers, often develop because of prolonged alcohol or tobacco use, a poor diet, HPV, a weakened immune system, heartburn, genetic syndromes and/or work hazards. On Tuesday, June 20, a free throat cancer screening will be conducted from 2-5 p.m. at Randolph Health Ear, Nose & Throat, 124 N. Park St., Asheboro.
