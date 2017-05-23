Four hurt Tuesday in rear-end collision on U.S. 64
Four people were injured in a rear-end collision west of Asheboro Tuesday morning, according to a report from the N.C. Highway Patrol. Trooper D.S. Payne of the N.C. Highway Patrol reported that an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle driven by Anna Elizabeth Hunt Scheinert ran into the back of a 2016 Honda passenger car that had stopped for traffic in front of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May 12
|Unknown
|5
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr 30
|Burlington
|13
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC