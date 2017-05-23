Four hurt Tuesday in rear-end collisi...

Four hurt Tuesday in rear-end collision on U.S. 64

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Four people were injured in a rear-end collision west of Asheboro Tuesday morning, according to a report from the N.C. Highway Patrol. Trooper D.S. Payne of the N.C. Highway Patrol reported that an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle driven by Anna Elizabeth Hunt Scheinert ran into the back of a 2016 Honda passenger car that had stopped for traffic in front of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May 18 Jimmy 1
Negative people May 16 John 1
Sweet fun May 13 Hobbyist 1
News Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09) May 12 Unknown 5
News Rallies against KKK find support May 8 peggy sue 1
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Apr 30 Burlington 13
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Apr 29 luci 34
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC