Four hurt Tuesday in rear-end collision on U.S. 64

Four people were injured in a rear-end collision west of Asheboro Tuesday morning, according to a report from the N.C. Highway Patrol. Trooper D.S. Payne of the N.C. Highway Patrol reported that an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle driven by Anna Elizabeth Hunt Scheinert ran into the back of a 2016 Honda passenger car that had stopped for traffic in front of it.

