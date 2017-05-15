Elliott supporters pack meeting; Mege...

Elliott supporters pack meeting; Megerian addresses school board

The Randolph County Board of Education met among a standing-room-only crowd Monday night for its monthly meeting, held at the R. Alton Cox Learning Resource Center at Randolph Community College. The crowd swelled larger with supporters of former Southwestern Randolph High School teacher, Jarret Elliott, who, according to his attorney, Jon Megerian, has contacted each of the board members with a written request that his resignation be rescinded.

