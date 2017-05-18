City council opens up special meeting...

City council opens up special meetings to water, wastewater facilities

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Two special meetings of the Asheboro City Council are scheduled for this week - one Thursday at the city's water treatment plant and one Friday at the wastewater treatment facility. The meeting at the water treatment plant, which is at 1462 Winslow Ave., begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18; the meeting at the wastewater treatment facility, which is at 1032 Bonkemeyer Drive, will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 19. Both meetings will feature tours to highlight projects and expenditures that have been authorized by the governing board to maintain and improve public infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Candidates for Shriff 2018 23 hr Jimmy 1
Negative people Tue John 1
Sweet fun May 13 Hobbyist 1
News Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09) May 12 Unknown 5
News Rallies against KKK find support May 8 peggy sue 1
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Apr 30 Burlington 13
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Apr 29 luci 34
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC