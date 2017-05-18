City council opens up special meetings to water, wastewater facilities

Two special meetings of the Asheboro City Council are scheduled for this week - one Thursday at the city's water treatment plant and one Friday at the wastewater treatment facility. The meeting at the water treatment plant, which is at 1462 Winslow Ave., begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18; the meeting at the wastewater treatment facility, which is at 1032 Bonkemeyer Drive, will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 19. Both meetings will feature tours to highlight projects and expenditures that have been authorized by the governing board to maintain and improve public infrastructure.

