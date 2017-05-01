Campaign supports Family Crisis Cente...

Campaign supports Family Crisis Center Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Miracle Movers Asheboro, a professional, commercial and residential moving company launched in February 2016, will again be collecting supplies for the Family Crisis Center. The Give Hope Campaign, now in its second year, began after the company was hired to move the Family Crisis Center office from its 218 S. Main St. location to its new location at 624 S. Fayetteville St., Suite A. "When we were moving them, I noticed their donation and supplies boxes needed a little help," Lindsay Cox of Miracle Movers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Sun Burlington 13
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Apr 29 luci 34
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13) Apr 11 Efraim Shultz The... 2
Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run Apr 2 RGS 1
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Mar '17 Tad Rogers 18
I still love you (Jul '15) Mar '17 Tad Rogers 3
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,666 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC