Campaign supports Family Crisis Center Updated at

Miracle Movers Asheboro, a professional, commercial and residential moving company launched in February 2016, will again be collecting supplies for the Family Crisis Center. The Give Hope Campaign, now in its second year, began after the company was hired to move the Family Crisis Center office from its 218 S. Main St. location to its new location at 624 S. Fayetteville St., Suite A. "When we were moving them, I noticed their donation and supplies boxes needed a little help," Lindsay Cox of Miracle Movers said.

