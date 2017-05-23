Bringing healthy foods to corner stores
N.C. State University's Steps to Health nutrition education program is working with small food stores, or corner stores, to improve the access to healthier foods in Randolph County as a result of the Healthy Small Food Store Initiative. The first corner stores to participate in this initiative with Steps to Health are the Ready Marts located in Asheboro, Randleman and Seagrove.
