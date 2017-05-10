Asheboro sees renewed interest in development Updated at
It was like old times on May 4 when one of the items on the Asheboro City Council agenda was a quasi-judicial hearing on a request to rezone about 38 acres in north Asheboro. The applicant was seeking approval to rezone the property at the northern terminus of Waterside Drive from medium-density residential to conditional use high-density residential - and was asking for a conditional use permit for a planned unit development with 117 units.
