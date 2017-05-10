Asheboro man wrecks on Old Lexington Road Updated at

An Asheboro man escaped serious injury Friday morning when he apparently blacked out while driving and his truck ran off Old Lexington Road, down an embankment, and into a stand of trees. Glenn Reid King, 67, was westbound on Old Lexington Road about 1.5 miles west of Asheboro when he apparently lost consciousness due to a diabetic condition, said Trooper K.L. Brooks of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

