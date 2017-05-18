Asheboro man charged following car ch...

Asheboro man charged following car chase Updated at

An Asheboro man faces multiple charges following a car chase Thursday that ended with the suspect in a creek attempting to swim away from officers. According to a press release from Liberty Polie Chief DJ Semrad, his department was involved in the multi-jurisdictional vehicle pursuit which began in Liberty and ended in Pittsboro.

