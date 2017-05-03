Asheboro city council meets Thursday
Safety Coordinator Steve Paye will identify city departments that received safety awards for 2016 during the May meeting of the Asheboro City Council. Fire Chief Roy Wright will update the council on the city's new fire insurance rating, and City Engineer Michael Leonard will present the annual report from the Asheboro Airport Authority.
