Artists can enter Junea s Juried Arts Show
The Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, will hold it 35th Annual Juried Arts Show the first weekend in June. Artists may deliver their entries on Friday, June 2, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost to enter the show is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr 30
|Burlington
|13
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 11
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr '17
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|Tad Rogers
|18
