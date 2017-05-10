Artists can enter Junea s Juried Arts...

Artists can enter Junea s Juried Arts Show

Saturday May 6

The Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, will hold it 35th Annual Juried Arts Show the first weekend in June. Artists may deliver their entries on Friday, June 2, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost to enter the show is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

