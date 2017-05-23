Area Memorial Day activities planned Posted at
Numerous Memorial Day weekend activities are planned in this area to remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. The Randolph County Veterans Council would like to invite the public to attend and participate in the following activities leading up to and on Memorial Day, which will be celebrated Monday, May 29. * At 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, the public is invited to join Operation Remembrance participants in placing flags on the graves of local veterans at Randolph Memorial Park, 4538 U.S. 220 Business N., Asheboro, and at Oaklawn Cemetery, 737 Albemarle Road, Asheboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May 12
|Unknown
|5
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr 30
|Burlington
|13
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 29
|luci
|34
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC