Area Memorial Day activities planned Posted at

Numerous Memorial Day weekend activities are planned in this area to remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. The Randolph County Veterans Council would like to invite the public to attend and participate in the following activities leading up to and on Memorial Day, which will be celebrated Monday, May 29. * At 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, the public is invited to join Operation Remembrance participants in placing flags on the graves of local veterans at Randolph Memorial Park, 4538 U.S. 220 Business N., Asheboro, and at Oaklawn Cemetery, 737 Albemarle Road, Asheboro.

