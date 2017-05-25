Alzheimera s Care Center at CRRC to h...

Alzheimera s Care Center at CRRC to hold Rock-A-Thon on June 2

Rock to the '60s, '70s and '80s with WZOO, the Zoo Classic Hits, at the Alzheimer's Care Center at Cross Road Retirement Community's Rock-A-Thon on Friday, June 2, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in front of the ACC at Cross Road, 1302 Old Cox Road, Asheboro. The event is a benefit for The Walk To End Alzheimer's.

