a Walk Thru Asheboroa s Pasta Saturday

May is when the official Confederate Memorial Day is observed in North Carolina and, in conjunction with that holiday, the focus of the Saturday, May 20, Walk Thru Asheboro's Past at the old city cemetery will be on Confederate veterans. Ricky Allred will discuss the origins of the holiday and how it was celebrated in Asheboro over the years and will lead a walk through the cemetery to "visit" with a number of the Confederate veterans who rest there.
