A day for KidzTopia

A day for KidzTopia

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The Randolph-Asheboro UMCA was the site Saturday for The Courier-Tribune's first ever KidzTopia in conjunction with the latest edition of Kidsboro, a magazine just for kids published by the newspaper. Participants to the free event enjoyed the opening day of the YMCA's Splash Pad, free copies of Kidsboro magazine, food trucks, car seat checks, face painting, a bounce house for kids, a community yard sale, local vendor booths, cornhole, bowling, hopscotch and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May 18 Jimmy 1
Negative people May 16 John 1
Sweet fun May 13 Hobbyist 1
News Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09) May 12 Unknown 5
News Rallies against KKK find support May 8 peggy sue 1
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Apr 30 Burlington 13
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Apr 29 luci 34
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Randolph County was issued at May 20 at 11:23PM EDT

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC