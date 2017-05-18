A day for KidzTopia

The Randolph-Asheboro UMCA was the site Saturday for The Courier-Tribune's first ever KidzTopia in conjunction with the latest edition of Kidsboro, a magazine just for kids published by the newspaper. Participants to the free event enjoyed the opening day of the YMCA's Splash Pad, free copies of Kidsboro magazine, food trucks, car seat checks, face painting, a bounce house for kids, a community yard sale, local vendor booths, cornhole, bowling, hopscotch and more.

