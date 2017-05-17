a Check vitalsa in genealogy class
Learn about genealogical and historical information that can be found through vital statistics in "Be Sure to Check their Vitals" at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Vital statistics are data about populations, such as births, marriages, health and deaths.
