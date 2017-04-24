Woman hospitalized after collision with armored truck Updated at

Woman hospitalized after collision wi...

Woman hospitalized after collision with armored truck

According to reports from the Asheboro Police Department, Ashley Edwards, 28, of 3167 Sharon Acres Drive, Sophia, was traveling north on Cherry Street in a 2003 Chevrolet passenger car at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday when it's believed she ran the stop sign at Sunset Avenue. A Loomis armored truck, driven by Richard Leach, 48, of Winston-Salem, was traveling west on Sunset Avenue when it collided with Edwards' car, which then hit a utility pole.

