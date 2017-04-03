Wednesday is a Drop Everything and Read Daya at Asheboro library

Children are invited to join a national celebration of famed author Beverly Cleary's birthday during "Drop Everything and Read Day" all day Wednesday, April 12, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Drop in any time from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for the celebration, which is aimed at getting kids to set aside a time to read. It's free and children of all ages are welcome.

