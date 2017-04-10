Wastewater overflow reported

On April 6, the City of Asheboro experienced a wastewater overflow of approximately 2,500 gallons from a manhole near 420 Brewer St. The overflow, due to "severe natural condition," reached Pennwood Branch, according to a press release from the city. The city's drinking water was not affected and there was no apparent environmental impact.

