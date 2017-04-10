UNC fraternity, students added to law...

UNC fraternity, students added to lawsuit in wrong-way DWI crash

An Orange County judge allowed 15 more defendants, including a UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity, to be added this week to civil lawsuits filed in a wrong-way, triple-fatal DWI crash in 2015. Former UNC student Chandler Kania, of Asheboro, was sentenced in October to 16 years in prison for three counts of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor reckless driving and driving while impaired in the July 19, 2015, drunk-driving crash.

