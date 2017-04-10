UNC fraternity, students added to lawsuit in wrong-way DWI crash
An Orange County judge allowed 15 more defendants, including a UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity, to be added this week to civil lawsuits filed in a wrong-way, triple-fatal DWI crash in 2015. Former UNC student Chandler Kania, of Asheboro, was sentenced in October to 16 years in prison for three counts of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor reckless driving and driving while impaired in the July 19, 2015, drunk-driving crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr 2
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|4
|25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE...
|Mar 28
|Reality
|1
|Keith Collins
|Mar 24
|In the know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC