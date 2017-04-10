Swing On! again host band at WFUa s "Senior Send Off" April 20
Swing On!, the award-winning Asheboro-based swing band led by Asheboro native Gary Lewis, has been chosen to be the host band at Wake Forest University's "Senior Send Off" on Thursday, April 20, from 8-10 p.m. at Dash Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. This event is held every year and this is the second consecutive year for Swing On! student/alumni events at Wake Forest University.
