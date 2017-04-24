Spirit Horse Ranch open house May 6
Spirit Horse Ranch Education Center, 2671 Old Cedar Falls Road, Asheboro, will hold Open House Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The home of several horses, ponies and one donkey, Spirit Horse Ranch, a non-profit, provides equine assisted learning for children and riding instruction for all ages. It is a place where you can just get away and enjoy the company of a horse and the outdoors.
